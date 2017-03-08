Pace of new home construction picks up in February, especially in Ontario: CMHC

OTTAWA — The federal housing agency says the pace of new home construction picked up last month, with a lot of the push coming from Ontario.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says February's seasonally adjusted rate for housing starts was 210,207 units, up from 208,934 in January.

CMHC says activity in the multi-unit sector actually fell but there was a big jump in single, detached homes in urban areas.

There were 71,871 single detached houses started in February in urban areas — up 12.1 per cent from the prior month — mostly because of Ontario, where there has been a shortage in the Toronto area.