Police allege marijuana found in vehicle stopped on Hwy 401 near Cornwall, Ont.

SOUTH DUNDAS TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Two people from the Toronto area are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in eastern Ontario.

Provincial police say a vehicle allegedly travelling more than 150 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 was stopped west of Cornwall, Ont., on Tuesday.

Police allege they found marijuana inside the vehicle.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., is charged with possession of a controlled substance, along with racing a motor vehicle and failing to surrender an insurance card.

A 28-year-old woman from Toronto, who was a passenger in the car, is also charged with possession.

Police say both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Morrisburg, Ont., on May 2.

