Police allege woman nodded off, nearly hit cruiser while impaired

KINGSTON, Ont. — A 23-year-old woman from Elgin, Ont., is facing impaired driving charges after police allege she nodded off behind the wheel and nearly hit a cruiser.

Kingston, Ont., police say a vehicle was allegedly seen hitting curbs on Sir John A. MacDonald Boulevard early Wednesday.

An officer on patrol in the area spotted a vehicle matching the description and pulled up beside it.

Police allege the woman behind the wheel then nodded off and nearly hit the cruiser, forcing the officer to hit the brakes.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and allegedly found empty beer cans and a half-empty liquor bottle inside.