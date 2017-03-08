Quebec man charged in terror case says he feared for safety of family overseas

MONTREAL — A Quebec man accused of wanting to leave Canada to join the Islamic State in Syria says he was desperate to get to his wife and young kids he believed were in danger.

Ismael Habib is testifying in his own defence today at his trial on terror-related charges.

He is charged with attempting to leave the country to participate in the activities of a terrorist group, as well as giving false information in an effort to obtain a passport.

The Crown has demonstrated that Habib told undercover RCMP officers twice during an elaborate sting operation in 2016 that he wanted to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State.

But Habib, whose Canadian passport was revoked because of a previous federal terror probe, says his only goal was to track down his family he believes were being threatened by his brother-in-law somewhere in the region.

Habib, 29, told the court his life was turned upside down when that same brother-in-law informed him in late 2012 he and others were the subject of an RCMP probe.

He says the stress of being under investigation led him to leave Canada in 2013, first for Algeria, then Turkey and finally Syria, where he spent a few months in a town occupied by militant groups without getting involved in any fighting.

Habib was eventually detained upon returning to Turkey and then sent back to Canada.