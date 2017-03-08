Road rage incident in Edmonton leads to two broken arms for woman

EDMONTON — An Edmonton woman suffered two broken arms in what police are calling a "vicious" road rage incident.

Officers were called to the city's south side about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say the 34-year-old woman honked her horn as she was passing a car that was stopped in the roadway where she was trying to make a turn.

Police say that car then followed her to a house and when she got out of her vehicle, a suspect ran up to her, striking her on both arms with the crowbar.

The woman was taken to hospital and underwent surgery.