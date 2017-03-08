Men and women ‘partners in our quest for equality,’ Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says in response to critics

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau responded Wednesday to critics who condemned her message asking women to celebrate their male allies on International Women’s Day, saying that men and women are “partners in our quest for equality.”

Grégoire Trudeau had posted on Facebook the day before, asking women to celebrate boys and men who encourage women to be who they truly are, who treat girls and women with respect, and who aren’t afraid to speak up in front of others.

“I invited on my Facebook page, men and women, boys and girls to hold hands in the fight for more equality. Because if boys and men aren’t part of the equation where we learn from one another, have truthful conversations and compliment one another, we will not achieve the prosperity and peace that we deserve as human beings,” she said at a Plan International Canada event.

“We are a team, we are partners in our quest for equality and we stand together.”

Grégoire Trudeau suggested to her followers on Facebook to take a photo of themselves holding hands with their male “ally” and share it on social media.

Paulette Senior, president and CEO of Canadian Women’s Foundation, said International Women’s Day is about celebrating women’s achievements, which are often minimized or ignored, and focusing on women’s issues and working for change.

“That’s not to say there isn’t an important role for men,” Senior said in a statement to the Star. “It’s time to say violence against women is a men’s issue. It’s time to say gender equality is a men’s issue. We will never achieve gender equality without men and boys stepping forward to do their part. This isn’t either/or — we need to celebrate women and we also need men to step forward.”

Grégoire Trudeau’s post on Facebook got 19,000 reactions as of Wednesday night, with more than 15,000 who clicked “love” or “hate.”

But the backlash was more evident in the comments.

“364 days a year I am all up to holding hands with my favourite men and creating partnerships and alliances that will support equality,” said Facebook user Bibi Ebel.

“But today I don’t want to celebrate men. I want to remember all women who protested against not being able to vote, talked about unequal pay, stood up to the society protecting our rights and freedoms.”