Two dead in northwestern Ontario home in trailer park, man arrested

FORT FRANCES, Ont. — Police in northwestern Ontario say they're investigating the deaths of two people at a local trailer park.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to a home in the park in Fort Frances, Ont. on Tuesday morning and found two people dead inside.

Police have not released the identity of the victims or the cause of death.

They say they arrested a man in connection with the deaths on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say charges are pending, but have not released any details.