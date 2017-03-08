Woman says Bertrand Charest stuck his hands down her pants when she was about 16

ST-JEROME, Que. — Another alleged victim of Bertrand Charest is testifying at his sex-assault trial and says the former ski coach put his hands down her pants when she was about 16.

She says the incident occurred as Charest was driving her to a ski competition.

The witness is the seventh alleged victim to take the stand at the trial, which began last week in Saint-Jerome, north of Montreal.

Charest is facing 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust for alleged offences against 12 girls between the ages of 12 and 19.

Charest, now 51, worked with Alpine Canada's women's development team between 1996 and 1998.

Several witnesses have testified they had sexual relationships with Charest and have said he was controlling and manipulative toward the athletes whose careers he supervised.