Classes cancelled over threat to southern Alberta junior high school
A
A
Share via Email
OKOTOKS, Alta. — Classes have been cancelled Thursday at a junior high school in Okotoks, Alta., after officials with the Foothills School Division were notified of a threat.
RCMP say that École Okotoks Junior High School will be closed "out of an abundance of cauation."
Mounties say the unspecified threat was made Wednesday and was reported after school hours by a student.
The RCMP says it takes all such threats seriously and is working closely with the school division.