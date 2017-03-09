Credit card fraud, identity theft used to buy Canada Goose jackets, police allege

BURLINGTON, Ont. — Two people are facing charges after allegedly using fraudulent credit cards in a scheme to purchase Canada Goose jackets across the Greater Toronto Area.

Halton regional police say the jackets were purchased using digital gift cards issued by well-known outdoor retail chain Sail Canada.

They say the investigation began in October 2016 after two men made suspicious purchases at the Sail store in Burlington, Ont., using gift cards.

Investigators allege that the gift cards had been purchased with fraudulent credit cards and say they discovered a similar pattern across the GTA.

They say a total of 71 digital gift cards were used, and allege the cards were purchased using credit card data taken from 19 different people in Canada and the U.S.