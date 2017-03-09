Former Quebec student leader Nadeau-Dubois jumping into provincial politics
MONTREAL — A former Quebec student leader who was at the vanguard of the protests that rocked the province five years ago is jumping into politics with the left-wing Quebec solidaire.
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois says he will seek the party nomination to run in a byelection in the Montreal riding of Gouin.
Nadeau-Dubois told reporters this morning he also wants to become one of the party's official spokespeople.
No date has yet been set for the byelection, which will be held to replace Francoise David, a former Quebec solidaire member of the legislature who resigned earlier this year.