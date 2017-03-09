Government settles with cadets in deadly 1974 grenade blast

OTTAWA — The federal government has reached a settlement with 120 former military cadets who were affected by a deadly grenade explosion more than 40 years ago.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will today announce details of the agreement, which comes after years of negotiation.

A grenade exploded at a cadet summer camp in Valcartier, Que., in 1974, killing six teens and leaving dozens of others with lifelong physical and psychological injuries.

The incident, largely forgotten by most Canadians, gained new prominence several years ago when military ombudsman Gary Walbourne issued a scathing report that said the surviving cadets had been treated unfairly.

Walbourne found the cadets did not get the same physical, mental or financial assistance as instructors and other military personnel.