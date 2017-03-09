Halifax men accused of assaulting Dennis Oland behind bars due in court

MIRAMICHI, N.B. — Two Halifax men charged with assaulting Dennis Oland in a New Brunswick prison are expected to appear in court this afternoon.

Convicted killer Cody Alexander Muise and Aaron Marriott, who was convicted in a 2008 drug shooting, allegedly attacked Oland at Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., on July 31.

The 48-year-old Saint John financial planner had been jailed for 10 months after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning of his multi-millionaire father, businessman Richard Oland.

Oland was released on bail in October after a court overturned his murder conviction and ordered a new trial.

Muise was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Brandon Hatcher in December 2010 in a gun battle in suburban Halifax, and is serving a life sentence.