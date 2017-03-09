Highway reopened, man facing charges in police standoff northwest of Edmonton

FAUST, Alta. — A man is facing charges in an armed standoff with RCMP that closed a highway northwest of Edmonton.

Mounties say it started when officers stopped a stolen vehicle near Faust on Tuesday around noon.

The lone male occupant stopped for police, then fled into a wooded area, and stole another vehicle using a firearm.

Police closed Highway 33 between the junction of Highway 2 and Swan Hills and the stolen vehicle was found on Highway 33, and after a brief pursuit the vehicle lost control went into the ditch.

The suspect was armed and barricaded in the vehicle and when police went to arrest him he threatened to take his own life.

Early this morning, police say a 42-year-old man was arrested without incident and the highway was reopened shortly after.