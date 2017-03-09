Man, 28, charged with breaking woman's arms in road rage incident in Edmonton

EDMONTON — A 28-year-old man has been charged after a woman's arms were broken in what police say was a road rage attack.

Police say a 34-year-old woman honked her horn as she was passing a car that was stopped on a residential street where she was trying to make a turn early Tuesday morning.

The car, described by police as a silver Pontiac Wave, followed her to a house.

When she got out of her vehicle, police say, the man ran up to her, striking her on both arms with a crowbar.

The woman was taken to hospital and underwent surgery.

Jared Matthew Eliasson is to appear in court on Monday on charges of attempt to commit murder, possess offensive weapon dangerous to public, and aggravated assault.