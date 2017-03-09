NDP stalwart, social activist Margaret Mitchell dies in Vancouver at 92

VICTORIA — Margaret Mitchell, a former New Democrat MP who became a leading voice in raising awareness about domestic abuse, died Wednesday. She was 92.

Mitchell represented the riding of Vancouver East from 1979 to 1993.

New Democrat MP Nathan Cullen paid tribute to Mitchell in the House of Commons, calling her a champion of women's rights.

Shane Simpson, who represents Vancouver Hastings for the NDP in the provincial legislature, called Mitchell a lifelong mentor during a speech in the house.

When Mitchell raised concerns about domestic abuse 35 years ago in the Commons, her comments were met with laughter.