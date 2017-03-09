No charges to be laid over threats at southern Alberta junior high school

OKOTOKS, Alta. — Mounties say no criminal charges will be laid over threats that prompted the closure of a school in a southern Alberta town.

Classes were cancelled Thursday at Ecole Okotoks Junior High after RCMP were contacted by the Foothills School Division.

Later in the day, Mounties issued a news release explaining they had determined a student overheard other students having a conversation about carrying out an act of violence at the school.

Police identified and interviewed the students involved and concluded there was no plan or intent to actually carry out the threats.

Staff Sgt. Jim Ross said the cooperation of students, parents and staff at the school allowed his officers to carry out their investigation quickly.