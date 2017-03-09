Officials reviewing how Canada, other NATO members calculate defence spending

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says he has ordered officials to take a closer look at how Canada calculates its military spending compared to other NATO allies.

The admission comes amid speculation the government wants to change how it reports defence spending to NATO by rolling in the coast guard's budget and veterans programs that were not previously included.

The idea would be to get Canada closer to NATO's goal of spending two per cent of GDP on defence and ease the pressure from Washington, where the Trump administration has called on allies to spend more.

Sajjan won't say whether the Liberals are prepared to change the formula for calculating Canadian defence spending.

But he did say the government wants to make sure that everyone is comparing apples to apples when it comes to looking at how Canada stacks up with its NATO allies.