PM Trudeau to talk balancing oil with the environment at Houston energy summit

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Texas to make the case for investing in Canadian natural resources — while protecting the environment — at an influential global gathering of politicians and executives from the oil and gas industry.

The two-day trip to Houston marks the first time a Canadian prime minister is joining the annual conference, where Trudeau will give a keynote speech talking up the connection between resource development and taking care of the environment.

The conference, known as CERAWeek, is also giving the prime minister an award for promoting that stance.

It comes at a time when the energy industry, buoyed by a recent resurgence in the price of oil, is grappling with how to handle a dramatic shift in American politics away from the global fight against climate change.

It also comes on the very day of a blockbuster deal in the oilpatch: Canadian Natural Resources spending C$12.74 billion in cash and shares to acquire the bulk of Royal Dutch Shell's oilsands holdings and half of Marathon Oil's minority stake in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project in Alberta.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to boost fossil fuel production through easing regulations and building more pipelines, including the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline project supported by the Liberal government.