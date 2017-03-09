Toronto stock index buoyed by oilsands deals; crude price, loonie fall

TORONTO — A major deal in Alberta's oilsands is providing fuel for this morning's modest gain on the S&P/TSX composite index.

The market was up 29.44 points to 15,526.42 after 90 minutes of trading.

Much of the lift came from heavy trading in Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), which was up seven per cent after announcing $12.7 billion in acquisitions, the bulk of which involve Royal Dutch Shell's oilsands holdings.

Offsetting increases in the energy sector were declines in base metals.

The major U.S. markets were up modestly.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 27.35 points to 20,883.08, the S&P 500 index added 3.55 points to 2,366.53, and the Nasdaq composite index was up 6.17 points to 5,843.72.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 73.93 cents US, down 0.18 of a cent from Wednesday's close.

The April crude contract was down $1.14 at US$49.14 per barrel and April natural gas contracts were up seven cents at US$2.97 per mmBTU.