Accused in bomb threat against Muslim students at Concordia University gets bail

MONTREAL — A man accused in an alleged bomb threat against Muslim students at Concordia University has been granted bail.

Hisham Saadi, 47, faces three charges stemming from the March 1 incident: mischief, uttering threats and inciting fear of a terrorist-related attack.

A Quebec court judge handed down her bail ruling today at the Montreal courthouse and the case will resume April 20.

Two acquaintances of the accused will each have to put up $5,000 to secure his release.

Three university buildings in the downtown area were evacuated for several hours after Concordia received what it called bomb threats targeting Muslim students.

A police sweep of the buildings found no explosive devices.

He had been detained since his arrest the day after the incident.