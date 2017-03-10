Canada's privacy czar pushes for U.S. protections as homeland secretary visits

OTTAWA — Canada's privacy czar is calling on federal ministers to ask their U.S. counterparts to strengthen privacy protections for Canadians.

In a letter to cabinet members, including Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien says Canada should be added to a list of designated countries under the Judicial Redress Act, passed by the U.S. Congress last year.

The plea comes as Goodale and other cabinet members meet U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly in Ottawa to talk about the border, trade and justice issues.

A recent executive order from President Donald Trump excluded non-U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents from the protections of the U.S. Privacy Act when it comes to personally identifiable information.

Therrien says Canadians expressed concern to his office about Trump's January order.

Therrien concluded that Canadians have some privacy protection in the United States, but that protection is fragile because it relies mainly on administrative agreements that do not have the force of law.