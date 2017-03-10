Driver seriously injured as tanker rolls, but no spill reported: OPP
GUELPH-ERAMOSA TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police say a man is in serious condition in hospital after the tanker truck he was driving rolled down an embankment northeast of Guelph, Ont.
Police say the single-vehicle collision occurred Friday morning on County Road 44 in Guelph-Eramosa Township.
They say the driver of the truck was trapped and suffered serious injuries.
An OPP spokeswoman says the tanker was carrying non-hazardous material and there is no report of a spill.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
