Driver seriously injured as tanker rolls, but no spill reported: OPP

GUELPH-ERAMOSA TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police say a man is in serious condition in hospital after the tanker truck he was driving rolled down an embankment northeast of Guelph, Ont.

Police say the single-vehicle collision occurred Friday morning on County Road 44 in Guelph-Eramosa Township.

They say the driver of the truck was trapped and suffered serious injuries.

An OPP spokeswoman says the tanker was carrying non-hazardous material and there is no report of a spill.