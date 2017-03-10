February's national employment numbers from Statistics Canada, at a glance
OTTAWA — A quick look at February employment (previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 6.6 per cent (6.8)
Employment rate: 61.4 per cent (61.4)
Labour force participation rate: 65.8 per cent (65.9)
Number unemployed: 1,286,100 (1,324,400)
Number working: 18,288,600 (18,273,300)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 12.4 per cent (13.3)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.9 per cent (6.0)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.3)