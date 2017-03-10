News / Canada

February's national employment numbers from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at February employment (previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 6.6 per cent (6.8)

Employment rate: 61.4 per cent (61.4)

Labour force participation rate: 65.8 per cent (65.9)

Number unemployed: 1,286,100 (1,324,400)

Number working: 18,288,600 (18,273,300)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 12.4 per cent (13.3)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.9 per cent (6.0)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.3)

