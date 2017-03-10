Five stories in the news today, March 10

Five stories in the news for Friday, March 10:

PM TRUDEAU TO SPEND SECOND DAY IN TEXAS

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues his visit to Texas today to promote Canada's energy industry. He will meet with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and take part in a roundtable discussion with business leaders. On Thursday, Trudeau stressed the importance of ensuring resource development goes hand in hand with environmental protection.

SENATE ETHICS OFFICER RULES AGAINST MEREDITH

The Senate ethics officer says a Toronto-area senator broke the chamber's code of conduct when he used the "weight, prestige and notability of his office" to have a sexual relationship with a "vulnerable" teenager. In a report released Thursday, Lyse Ricard said Don Meredith didn't uphold the "highest standards of dignity inherent to the position of senator" and acted in a way that could damage the Senate itself.

EMERYS TO APPEAR IN COURT ON DRUG CHARGES

Two prominent marijuana activists are scheduled to appear in a Toronto court today on drug related charges. Marc and Jodie Emery were arrested in Toronto on Wednesday and face multiple charges related to allegations involving their shops. The Emerys own the Cannabis Culture brand, which is used by a chain of 19 marijuana dispensaries in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

SAR TECH DIED AFTER PARACHUTE MALFUNCTION

The military says a search-and-rescue technician who died in a training accident in Saskatchewan on Wednesdat had a parachute malfunction. Master Cpl. Alfred Barr was a member of 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron at 17 Wing in Winnipeg. The Royal Canadian Air Force says the death remains under investigation.

ONTARIO RECONSIDERS FOREIGN HOME-BUYER TAX

A foreign buyers' tax is back on the table in Ontario, with the finance minister saying it's one possible option he's looking at to cool the hot housing market. The average price of homes sold in the Greater Toronto Area last month rose 27.7 per cent over last year, and the average price of a detached home in Toronto is now more than $1.5 million. The latest numbers are fuelling worries of a housing bubble.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada will release the latest unemployment numbers for February.

— U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly participates in bilateral meetings in Ottawa.

— Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc will announce funding for the Atlantic Fisheries.

— In Calgary, Laura Coward will be sentenced for the death of her nine-year-old daughter.