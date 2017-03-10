Liberal cabinet minister to travel the country to set stage for March 22 budget

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals are starting to set the stage for their second budget, sending a senior cabinet minister across the country to lay out what the Liberals see as the challenges facing middle-class Canadians.

Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is set to cross the country talking about the state of the country's middle class, which he says is defined largely by how people feel and not necessarily how they are doing by most financial indicators.

In a morning briefing with reporters, Duclos says incomes have not risen as much recently as they did the last three decades and fewer Canadians identify as being in the middle class.

Duclos didn't say what will be in the March 22 budget, but hinted the document will look at ways to train and re-train workers and spur private-sector investment in infrastructure and labour.

The overall theme from the briefing is that the budget will try to reduce anxiety among Canadians who feel vulnerable in their jobs and pocketbooks.