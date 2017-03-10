Service planned for anniversary of deadly Newfoundland helicopter crash

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A special service is being held this weekend to mark the anniversary of a deadly helicopter crash off Newfoundland eight years ago.

Cougar Helicopters Flight 491 went down as it was heading offshore to the White Rose oil field on March 12th, 2009.

There were 18 people on board, including two crew and 16 passengers.

Just one person survived the crash.

Premier Dwight Ball acknowledged the anniversary in the House of Assembly yesterday, saying it serves as a reminder of the risks of working offshore.

The memorial service is at Corpus Christi Church in St. John's on Sunday.

(St. John's Telegram)

---