Six charged after police in St. Thomas, Ont., locate drugs during traffic stop
A
A
Share via Email
ST. THOMAS, Ont. — Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say six people are facing charges after a "large quantity" of crystal methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop.
They say a truck was stopped on Thursday afternoon in St. Thomas and the driver was arrested at the scene.
Investigators say three search warrants led to the seizure of a replica firearm, more crystal meth, hydromorphone pills, and several thousand dollars in cash.
Police say two men — aged 57 and 41 — and a 41-year-old woman, all from St. Thomas, are charged with two counts each of possession for the purposes of trafficking.
They say three other St. Thomas residents are facing possession charges.
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia chapter of Canadian Bar Association joins criminal lawyers in support for Judge Gregory Lenehan
-
Outlander author Diana Gabaldon coming to Halifax for reading and book signing event
-
Video: BBC interview hilariously derailed by wayward children
-
President of popular breakfast chain Cora kidnapped, found north of Montreal