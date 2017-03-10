News / Canada

Six charged after police in St. Thomas, Ont., locate drugs during traffic stop

ST. THOMAS, Ont. — Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say six people are facing charges after a "large quantity" of crystal methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop.

They say a truck was stopped on Thursday afternoon in St. Thomas and the driver was arrested at the scene.

Investigators say three search warrants led to the seizure of a replica firearm, more crystal meth, hydromorphone pills, and several thousand dollars in cash.

Police say two men — aged 57 and 41 — and a 41-year-old woman, all from St. Thomas, are charged with two counts each of possession for the purposes of trafficking.

They say three other St. Thomas residents are facing possession charges.

