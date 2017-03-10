Sweden detains Bombardier worker for alleged bribery

STOCKHOLM — Swedish prosecutors say a Russian national with Bombardier Inc.'s (TSX:BBD.B) operation in Sweden has been detained on suspicion of aggravated bribery.

Prosecutor Thomas Forsberg says the unidentified man was one of several Bombardier employees "suspected to have been colluding" with Azerbaijan railway authorities "in order to adapt a contract" to fit Bombardier.

The Swedish prosecutor says emails seized in October 2016 during a search of Bombardier offices in Sweden were considered evidence in the case.

He added the suspicion was that Azerbaijani officials co-operated with the Montreal-based train and plane maker to "receive rewards for having favoured the Bombardier contract."

Forsberg said Azerbaijani companies awarded contracts worth at least $56 million.

Bombardier Transportation — the company's rail division — says it is co-operating with Swedish prosecutors but it's "premature" to comment on the outcome of the investigation or court proceedings.

"We can confirm that some Bombardier Transportation Sweden employees have been questioned by the Swedish police," Claas Belling, a spokesperson for the company, said in an email.