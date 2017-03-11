Provincial police investigating fatal highway crash west of Sudbury

SUDBURY, Ont. — The OPP are investigating a fatal head-on crash on Highway 17 west of Sudbury near the community of Nairn Centre.

Police say a westbound pickup truck collided with an eastbound 10 ton truck on Friday afternoon.

They say the pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene and two passengers in the vehicle were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the big truck was treated for minor injuries.