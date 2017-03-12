Clocks spring forward for daylight saving time

Getting out of bed today could prove to be tougher than usual for a Sunday morning, with a lost hour of sleep to thank for it.

Clocks sprung forward overnight for daylight saving time, skipping ahead by one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday. The clocks go back to standard time on November 5.

Not everyone in the country is resetting their clocks today. Most of Saskatchewan, the eastern part of Quebec’s North Shore, and Southampton Island in Nunavut are counted among the regions that do no not observe daylight savings time.

And while the time change does give Torontonians that extra hour of daylight in the evening, scientists say it can come at a cost.

A study by McMaster University found a 17 per cent jump in the number fatalities resulting from traffic accidents on the Monday after the daylight saving time change compared to an average Monday. The accidents were analyzed over a 10-year period.

Scientists in Sweden also found an increase in the number of heart attacks after the clocks change, and ruled the resulting loss of sleep and disruption in chronobiological rhythms as probable causes.

The clocks may be springing forward in Toronto, but the weather will feel like a flashback to the dead of winter as the city braces for a major snowstorm expected to hit on Monday.

