Newfoundlanders assessing damage after Saturday's fierce storm

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Residents of Newfoundland and Labrador are taking stock today of the damage caused by Saturday's fearsome windstorm.

Utility crews worked through the night to restore power to the tens of thousands of customers who were left without electricity.

Environment Canada said the storm, which produced wind gusts up to 158 km/h, was the strongest to hit the province in more than a decade.

Police asked motorists to stay off the roads to make it easier for utility and emergency crews to do their work.

Reports from eyewitnesses and on social media have indicated various amounts of damage to homes, buildings and vehicles.