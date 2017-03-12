Ottawa Fire says 32 families have been displaced following a fire

OTTAWA — A fire in Ottawa has forced nearly 70 people out of their homes.

The fire started Sunday afternoon in a row house attached by two garages in Ottawa's Nepean area.

There are no reports of serious injuries.

The Ottawa fire department says the fire reached 42 homes, and caused an estimated $3 million worth of damage.

Ottawa Fire says it received more than a dozen calls when flames and black smoke first appeared in the area.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.