Girl Guides suspend trips to U.S. citing border concerns

Girl Guides of Canada says it is cancelling any trips to the United States, citing concerns some of its members could be turned away at the border.

“It also has to do with safety,” Sarah Kiriliuk, the organization’s national manager of marketing and communication said Monday. “We want to make sure that if our girls are traveling that they are not going to be in a risky or unsafe situation.”

The organization says it decided to cancel future travel because of the uncertainty over whether all of its members would be allowed to cross the border amid recent news about travelers from six countries not being allowed to enter the U.S.

“We realize we had to stand by our organizational commitment of inclusivity and diversity,” Kiriliuk said. “We talk the talk, we try and walk the walk. We’re an inclusive and a diverse organization and this is just an extension of that.”

While the United States is a frequent destination for guiding trips, the ability of all our members to equally enter this country is currently uncertain, said a statement from the organization.

Girl Guides of Canada will not be approving any new travel to the United States until further notice, the statement said.