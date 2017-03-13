Man charged in historical sex assault case in Cochrane
A
A
Share via Email
COCHRANE, Ont. — Provincial police say they've laid multiple charges in a historical sexual assault case in the northern Ontario town of Cochrane.
Police released few details, saying only that the alleged incidents took place about 20 years ago.
They say Edward Essa, 69, was charged with several offences, but did not outline specific charges.
Essa has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Police are urging anyone with information on the investigation to come forward.