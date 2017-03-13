Man dead after being run over by construction equipment, three teens charged

THAMES CENTRE, Ont. — Three teens are facing charges after police say a 21-year-old man was fatally run over with construction equipment in southwestern Ontario.

Police say Riley Shannon died in hospital on Sunday after the incident, which took place at a home in Thames Centre.

They say Shannon was run over with a John Deere skid steer loader.

Two 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man are charged with theft over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, criminal negligence causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm or death.