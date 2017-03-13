Newfoundland Power works to restore 5,000 remaining outages

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Power crews are working to restore electricity to about 5,000 customers after a massive weekend windstorm wreaked havoc in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Newfoundland Power spokeswoman Michele Coughlan says 3,000 of the isolated outages are on the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas while another 2,000 are in St. John's and surrounding areas.

Coughlan says conditions have stabilized for work crews who battled sustained hurricane force winds over the weekend and power has been restored to the utility's main lines

She says at its height on Saturday the storm affected about 70,000 customers.

Coughlan says the winds downed power lines, cracked poles and broke cross arms on lines in some areas, while blown debris also caused damage.