Vista Equity Partners to buy Toronto-based DH Corp. in $2.5B deal

DH Corp. will be acquired by an investment firm from Texas in a deal worth $25.50 per share — or more than $2.5 billion.

Vista Equity Partners of Austin could merge the former Davis + Henderson with Misys, a U.K.-based software company focused on the global banking industry.

