Vista Equity Partners to buy Toronto-based DH Corp. in $2.5B deal
DH Corp. will be acquired by an investment firm from Texas in a deal worth $25.50 per share — or more than $2.5 billion.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Toronto-based DH Corp. will be acquired by a Texas-based investment firm under a friendly takeover deal worth $25.50 per share — or more than $2.5 billion.
Vista Equity Partners of Austin would then merge the former Davis + Henderson with Misys, a U.K.-based software company focused on the global banking industry.
More coming