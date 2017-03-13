Treasury Board to provide details on federal website security 'vulnerability'

OTTAWA — Treasury Board officials will provide details today about an online "vulnerability" that forced the shutdown of a number of federal services over the weekend, including electronic tax filing at the Canada Revenue Agency.

The tax agency took several of its web-based services offline as a precaution Friday after a problem was detected in computer servers used by websites worldwide.

By late Sunday, CRA reported it had fixed its system and tested for the vulnerability, and had brought the services back online.

In a statement late Sunday, the Canada Revenue Agency said the action was not the result of a successful hack or breach, adding that no personal data had been compromised.

Statistics Canada's website also went offline late Thursday and was down during the weekend, but came back online late Sunday.