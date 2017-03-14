Alberta lawyer charged after police seize alleged counterfeit currency

RED DEER, Alta. — A lawyer in central Alberta will stand later this year on charges of possessing counterfeit currency and possession of a restricted weapon.

Bradley James Mulder, a 44-year-old Red Deer resident, was charged after the RCMP searched a home in Sylvan Lake on Feb. 7.

Police say they seized alleged counterfeit Canadian and U.S. currency, numerous printers and other material that can be used in the production of bogus money.

Mounties have also charged a 32-year-old woman.

Nicole Armstrong is accused of using counterfeit money in Stettler in January.

Both will face trial in Red Deer provincial court starting Sept. 18.

Last October, Mulder was suspended by the Law Society of Alberta under Part 3 of the Legal Profession Act.

"We are unable to provide the details of Mr. Mulder's suspension," said society spokeswoman Colleen Brown in an email statement to rdnewsNOW. "By statute, all proceedings are private, starting the minute we receive an expression of concern about the conduct of a lawyer in Alberta."