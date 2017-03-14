Four charged in million-dollar New Brunswick lobster heist

CARAQUET, N.B. — Four men are facing charges after a million dollars worth of lobster was stolen from a New Brunswick seafood company last Canada Day.

The RCMP say they believe the lobster heist is connected to a larger crime ring targeting cargo shipments in Quebec and New Brunswick.

Investigators say a transport truck was stolen from Eco-Technologies Ltd. in Caraquet, N.B., last July 1.

They say the truck was then used to steal a million dollars worth of lobster from a refrigerated unit at LeBreton and Sons Fisheries Ltd. in nearby Grand-Anse, N.B.

Three Quebec men — ages 21, 42 and 52 — and a 40-year-old man from New Brunswick are all facing charges including theft over $5,000.