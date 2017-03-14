Pile-ups in Quebec injure at least 3; cause chemical spill

MONTREAL — Three people were seriously injured in two pile-ups on Tuesday that included a chemical spill on Highway 20 near the community of Saint-Zotique in western Quebec.

Quebec Provincial Police say one trucker suffered critical injuries in the first crash and two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries in a pile-up about two kilometres away involving about a dozen vehicles.

In one of the accidents, a tanker-truck spilled about 20,000 litres of a substance called sodium hypochlorite.

Authorities were working to contain the spill and Highway 20 is expected to remain closed in both directions in the area for several hours.

The poor weather is also blamed for an earlier pile-up south of Montreal.

At least 30 vehicles collided in poor conditions at about 3:30 p.m. ET on Highway 10 in the Magog area.

In another crash blamed on the weather, one man died south of Trois-Rivieres when his vehicle collided with a bridge pillar on Highway 55.