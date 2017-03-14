Police make second arrest in fatal Sudbury fire

SUDBURY, Ont. — Police in Sudbury, Ont. say they've made a second arrest in an arson that they're treating as a homicide.

The incident took place over the weekend when a fire was allegedly started in a shed on a residential property.

Police have identified the victim as 59-year-old Kenneth Edwards, the last known resident of the property.

Police spokeswoman Kaitlyn Dunn says police arrested 29-year-old Darcy Sheppard on Sunday night and made a second arrest on Monday.

Patrick Sweeney, 29, is now facing seven charges including first-degree murder, indignity to a dead body and arson.