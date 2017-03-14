Six stories in the news today, March 14

Six stories in the news for Tuesday, March 14:

NIGEL WRIGHT STILL SUBJECT OF ETHICS PROBE

Almost a full year after Sen. Mike Duffy was acquitted on 31 charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust, the man who paid him $90,000 remains under investigation by the federal ethics watchdog. Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson has revealed that she continues to examine the conduct of Nigel Wright, former prime minister Stephen Harper's one-time chief of staff.

MAN APPEALING SEX ASSAULT CONVICTION SAYS JUDGE WAS BIASED

A Toronto man found guilty of sexual assault is seeking a new trial, alleging the judge who oversaw his case was biased against him and intent on making a statement about sexual violence. Mustafa Ururyar is appealing his July 2016 conviction in the sexual assault of Mandi Gray, a fellow PhD student at York University with whom he had a casual relationship. His appeal is set to be heard in a Toronto court today.

BODY OF SAR TECH RETURNED TO WINNIPEG

The body of a Royal Canadian Air Force search and rescue technician who died during a training exercise near Yorkton, Sask., last week has been returned to Winnipeg. Master Cpl. Alfred Barr, 31, was part of the 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron at 17 Wing. An investigation is under way into his death but military officials have said they suspect there was a malfunction in his parachute.

ALBERTA TO STOP BLOOD DONATIONS FOR PROFIT

Alberta is taking steps to prevent donors from selling their blood and plasma for a profit. Health Minister Sarah Hoffman says new legislation will protect Alberta's voluntary blood donation system by preventing private-for profit companies that pay donors from setting up in the province. If the bill is passed, Alberta will join Quebec and Ontario in banning the practice.

GIRL GUIDES CANCEL U.S. TRIPS INDEFINITELY

Girl Guides of Canada will not approve any trips to the United States, describing the decision as difficult but necessary to protect its members. The organization says it has decided to cancel future trips due to uncertainty over whether all of its members would equally be allowed to enter the U.S. Several schools and school districts across Canada have also confronted the same issue.

BANKING OMBUDSMAN CONCERNED ABOUT TD BANK REPORT

The head of Canada's main financial services ombudsman says allegations about aggressive sales tactics by TD Bank employees raise "serious concerns" about the industry. Sarah Bradley's comments came in the wake of CBC reports that current and former employees at TD alleged they broke the law to meet sales targets in order to stay employed. TD has denied the allegations.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada will release Canada's international investment position for the fourth quarter