Some facts about Syncrude and its Mildred Lake site

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Syncrude Canada was responding to an explosion and fire Tuesday at its upgrader at Mildred Lake near Fort McMurray in northern Alberta. Here are some facts about Syncrude:

Incorporated in 1964. Started operations in 1978.

Current production capacity 350,000 barrels a day of high-quality light crude oil. Cumulative production exceeds 2.4 billion barrels.

 Employs about 5,000 people directly as well as another 2,400 contract employees on average.

 Corporate headquarters in Fort McMurray. Mildred Lake facility is 40 kilometres north of the city. Aurora project located an additional 35 kilometres north of Mildred Lake.

— Syncrude is not publicly traded, but is a joint venture by five partners. As of June 2016, Suncor Energy and Imperial Oil owned a majority share. Other owners included Sinopec, Nexen and Mocal Energy, a subsidiary of Nippon Oil Exploration.

Source: Syncrude Canada, The Canadian Press

