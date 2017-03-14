Syncrude responding to fire at upgrader at oilsands site in northern Alberta

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Syncrude Canada Ltd. says it is responding to a fire at an upgrader at one of its oilsands sites near Fort McMurray in northern Alberta.

RCMP and Alberta Energy Regulator investigators have been dispatched to the site.

Highway 63 — the main road to the site — has been reduced to one lane.

A media report says the site has been evacuated and the entrance has been closed.

Melissa Blake, mayor of the Municipality of Wood Buffalo, has tweeted about the fire.

"Anxiety high for those waiting for friends and family to connect. Don't let rumours run the social media mill. Facts will come when they can."