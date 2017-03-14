Two men charged in string of alleged break-ins across southern Ontario
BURLINGTON, Ont. — Two men are facing dozens of charges related to a series of alleged residential break-ins across the province.
York regional police say the charges relate to 22 separate alleged break-ins at homes in a variety of locations including Burlington, Richmond Hill, Bolton, Pickering and Ajax.
They say the pair was arrested last month while allegedly in the middle of breaking into a home in Durham Region.
York police say they've been working with a number of other forces to investigate.
Deandre Davis, 26, is facing 28 charges including 15 counts of break and enter and 11 counts of possession of property obtained by crime.
Shuntwon Clarke, 22, is facing a total of 34 charges including 19 counts of break and enter.