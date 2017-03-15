Adult, child found dead in northern Alberta house fire; 4 treated for smoke
FOX LAKE, Alta. — An adult and a child have died in a house fire in the remote northern Alberta community of Fox Lake.
RCMP say the fire on Tuesday also sent four residents to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Police are not releasing the identities of the victims.
Investigators are still on site to try to determine the cause of the blaze.
The home was destroyed.
Fox Lake is on the Little Red River Cree Nation reserve.