Five stories in the news today, March 15

Five stories in the news for Wednesday, March 15:

———

PM TRUDEAU TO SEE 'COME FROM AWAY' ON BROADWAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be heading to Broadway tonight for a performance of Canadian 9/11-inspired musical "Come From Away." Trudeau previously announced on Twitter that he planned to attend the show with his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and that he was "looking forward to showing New Yorkers Canada at its best."

———

ONE DEAD, DOZENS HURT AFTER ONTARIO HIGHWAY PILE-UP

Police in Ontario have yet to release the identity of a truck driver killed in a massive multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 east of Toronto. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon near Kingston, Ontario, and involved roughly 30 vehicles. One of the vehicles involved was a tractor trailer that began leaking a toxic material.

———

CRASHES IN QUEBEC LEAVE AT LEAST 3 INJURED

More messy weather is expected in Quebec today, a day after two crashes a few kilometres apart left at least three people with serious injuries. Many areas of southern Quebec are expected to receive 30 to 40 centimetres of snow, with slightly less expected in the east. Poor driving conditions resulted in several pile-ups on Tuesday.

———

SYNCRUDE SAYS OILSANDS SITE FIRE UNDER CONTROL

Syncrude Canada says a fire at an oilsands upgrader site in northern Alberta has been isolated. The company sent out a tweet Tuesday evening urging employees at the Mildred Lake upgrader to report for their night shifts as usual. One worker was injured in an explosion and fire at the site earlier in the day.

———

FOOD DELIVERY COMPANY APOLOGIZES, RESCHEDULES JOB INTERVIEW

A Winnipeg woman will get a second job interview with an online food delivery company after all. Taylor Byrnes tweeted Sunday that SkipTheDishes had cancelled her second interview after she asked about wages and benefits. The company has apologized, saying it's "very disappointed" in how the situation was handled.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Environment Minister Catherine McKenna travels to Washington for bi-lateral meetings with her U.S. counterparts.

— Statistics Canada releases the national balance sheet and financial flow accounts for the fourth quarter.

— Canadian Real Estate Association expected to release home sales data for February.

— Court appearance in Edmonton for Jared Eliasson, charged with attempted murder in a road rage incident in which a woman had both arms broken.

— Sentencing hearing in Ottawa for suspended RCMP officer convicted in the severe abuse of his 11-year-old son.