Man, 67, dies after car collides with truck in Hamilton
HAMILTON — An autopsy is scheduled today for a 67-year-old man killed in a crash in Hamilton.
Police say the crash took place (on Binbrook Road) Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., when the man lost control of his car and drove into oncoming traffic.
They say the car collided with a truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.
The man was taken to hospital, where he died. The 32-year-old man driving the truck was assessed at the scene.
Police say they have ruled out speed and alcohol as causes but weather conditions may have played a role.
Investigators are also looking into other factors.