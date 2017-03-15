Man, 67, dies after car collides with truck in Hamilton

HAMILTON — An autopsy is scheduled today for a 67-year-old man killed in a crash in Hamilton.

Police say the crash took place (on Binbrook Road) Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., when the man lost control of his car and drove into oncoming traffic.

They say the car collided with a truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died. The 32-year-old man driving the truck was assessed at the scene.

Police say they have ruled out speed and alcohol as causes but weather conditions may have played a role.